MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in custody after breaking into a home in Sherburne County Monday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 5 p.m. to a residence in the 3400 block of 57th Street Southeast in Haven Township. Officials say a person checking on the home reported seeing unknown vehicles near the residence and a kicked in door.
Deputies arrived and arrested two individuals, a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, who were inside the house.
The suspects were booked at Sherburne County Jail and could face charges of burglary and criminal damage to property, the sheriff’s office said.
