MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota football team has ended the season with a No. 10 ranking in the final AP poll.
The ranking, released early Tuesday morning, is the highest the Golden Gophers ended the season with since the conclusion of the 1962 season, when the team also ranked No. 10.
The Gophers went 11-2 this season and made 10 appearances on the AP Poll this year. That’s tied for most in school history. Minnesota also made 10 appearances in the poll in 2003 and 1960.
Under head coach P.J. Fleck, the team beat two AP Top 10 opponents – No. 5 Penn State and No. 9 Auburn – for the first time since 1956.
The team is 15-4 in their last 19 games and open the 2020 season on Sept. 3 against Florida Atlantic. Tickets for the 2020 season are on sale.
