MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Maple Grove man accused of killing his mother and attacking his father at their home in Maple Grove has entered a Norgaard plea in court on Monday.
A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea in which the defendant maintains that they don’t remember the offense, but that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict them in a trial.
According to the criminal complaint, Witt was covered in blood when he encountered police officers after the killing on July 24, saying: “Take me to jail. I did it. I didn’t kill them. They’re alive. I let them live.”
Later, his father allegedly told investigators that he believed his son had been using methamphetamine at the time of the attack.
His sentencing is set for February 2.
