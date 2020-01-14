Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A memorial service is set for Thursday for 19-year-old Owatonna native Pvt. Connor McGurran, who died last week at a South Carolina Army base.
McGurran — who was a member of the Minnesota Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment — was found unresponsive after a training exercise last Wednesday at Fort Jackson. He later died at an area hospital.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of support, from both on and off post, as we mourn the untimely and sudden death of Pvt. McGurran,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said.
Officials at Fort Jackson say the service will take place at 4 p.m. at Daniel Circle Chapel.
