MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s early, but we’re getting a better look at a potential winter storm that could affect Minnesota and the Upper Midwest this weekend.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service – Twin Cities tweeted that it is looking “increasingly likely that winter storm will impact the Upper Midwest Friday into Saturday.”

According to the NWS, a strong storm will bring widespread winter weather and gusty winds to the Upper Midwest Friday through Saturday.

The heaviest snowfall and highest potential for winter weather impacts looks to be focused on the eastern half of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The NWS is still uncertain as to the exact snowfall amounts, but 6 to 8 inches could be possible in parts. The exact timing of the snow is also uncertain, but looks most likely to fall from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

According to the NWS, those who are traveling may need to consider altering travel plans for the weekend.

While we don't know much in the way of details this early, it is looking increasingly likely that winter storm will impact the Upper Midwest Friday into Saturday. Continue to monitor this account and https://t.co/NGef5sn78w for the latest information and forecasts#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/8BVdsDXwYW — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, another round of light snow is expected Wednesday with temps dipping into single digits Thursday.