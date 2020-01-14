



The Reporter/MMJ is responsible for enterprising smart, dynamic reports across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin for WCCO-TV, WCCO.com and CBSN Minnesota.

Must be able to shoot, write and edit daily stories.

Generate, pitch and deliver stories that lead newscasts and perform high-energy and engaging live shots.

Responsible for keeping up-to-date on current, local events and news across our area as well as the country and world.

Must be able to interact with viewers/users on social media sites.

Perform special projects and other duties as assigned.

Ensure that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Digital, Promotion, Production and Engineering on daily assignments and special projects.

Participate in community events and station activities, because WCCO cares about making its community better.

Qualifications:

Required:

Must be a strong emotional storyteller with superior on-air presence

Must have strong videographer and editing experience

Must be curious, creative, results-oriented and committed to teamwork

Must have strong organizational and communication skills

Must be able to work a flexible schedule in a 24/7 news environment in addition to standard hours

Must have and maintain a valid driver’s license

Preferred:

College degree; BS/BA in Journalism/Communications

Two years of reporting in broadcast television

Political knowledge a plus

EEO Statement:

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

Click here to apply.