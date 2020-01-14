Description:
The Reporter/MMJ is responsible for enterprising smart, dynamic reports across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin for WCCO-TV, WCCO.com and CBSN Minnesota.
Must be able to shoot, write and edit daily stories.
Generate, pitch and deliver stories that lead newscasts and perform high-energy and engaging live shots.
Responsible for keeping up-to-date on current, local events and news across our area as well as the country and world.
Must be able to interact with viewers/users on social media sites.
Perform special projects and other duties as assigned.
Ensure that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Digital, Promotion, Production and Engineering on daily assignments and special projects.
Participate in community events and station activities, because WCCO cares about making its community better.
Qualifications:
Required:
Must be a strong emotional storyteller with superior on-air presence
Must have strong videographer and editing experience
Must be curious, creative, results-oriented and committed to teamwork
Must have strong organizational and communication skills
Must be able to work a flexible schedule in a 24/7 news environment in addition to standard hours
Must have and maintain a valid driver’s license
Preferred:
College degree; BS/BA in Journalism/Communications
Two years of reporting in broadcast television
Political knowledge a plus
EEO Statement:
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled
