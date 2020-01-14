MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northwestern Minnesota are asking the public for help identifying a man impersonating a police officer.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported that she was pulled over Monday night on County Road 7 near Lake Park by a man driving a white Jeep equipped with white and blue flashing lights.
She reported that the man, who appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old, approached her car and told her she had a broken tail light. He asked for her identification and told her to get out of the car.
When she saw the man was dressed in a black winter jacket with a radio microphone on his lapel, she asked to see his credentials. The man then went back to his Jeep and drove away.
Anyone with information on the man or who may have experienced something similar are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 219-847-2661.
Sheriff Todd Glander says that if you are stopped by someone who is not a law enforcement officer, call 911 immediately and report the incident.
