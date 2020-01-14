MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former McDonald’s manager in the Twin Cities was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison for raping a 14-year-old employee.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Andrew Albertorio was sentenced Monday to 120 months in prison, although prosecutors were seeking 144 months.

According to the attorney’s office, District Court Judge Jeannice Reding opted for a lesser sentence because Albertorio had a limited supervisory role in relation to the victim.

In November, Albertorio pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. In court Monday, he apologized to the harm done to the victim and her family.

However, prosecutors say that he did not exhibit remorse throughout the case.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim began working at the Maple Grove McDonald’s in the summer of 2017. Albertorio was her night manager. He flirted with her and spoke about having sex with her, to which the girl objected.

The victim told investigators Albertorio was respectful until she found herself alone with him in the restaurant’s walk-in cooler, feeling pressured to have sex with him.

Albertorio had sex with the teenager several more times at the restaurant, in his car and his home in the following months. The victim also told investigators that Albertorio gave her additional hours and paid her “out of pocket” to avoid child labor law violations.