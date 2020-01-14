MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump campaigned in Wisconsin Monday ahead of his appearance Tuesday night.

She also stopped by WCCO-TV on Tuesday to talk to Esme Murphy about the important of Wisconsin and Minnesota to the President’s campaign.

“We think the President has a really good chance to take a state like Minnesota this time around,” she said.

Fresh off a campaign rally in Wausau, Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Lara Trump talked about the push by the Trump campaign to win states in the Upper Midwest

“Minnesota is very important,” she said. “When you almost win a state, you come this close, we have really worked hard leading up to 2020, leading up to this November, to make up any ground that we thought we could in this state.”

Her appearances are part of an all-out push by President Trump to energize voters in Minnesota.

In 2016, President Trump won Wisconsin by just 23,000 votes and lost Minnesota by 45,000.

Lara Trump is married to the President’s middle son Eric. They have two children, a 2-year-old and a 4-month-old. She’s also been a fixture on the campaign trail.

She has spoken at the President’s Minnesota rallies, including in Duluth in 2018 and last fall headlined a women’s event with Karen Pence in St. Paul where she spoke about hidden Trump voters. Voters she says don’t always show up in the polls.

“Not everyone is talking to pollsters, not everyone is talking to their local media outlets but there is so much support for this President out there,” Lara Trump said.

As for the President’s overall mood, Lara Trump says even with the impeachment articles headed to the U.S. Senate, he is optimistic and energized.

“He is feeling very positive as we head into 2020,” she said.

Lara Trump says you can expect to see a lot more of President Trump and his family in both Minnesota and Wisconsin during the campaign.