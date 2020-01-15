Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Early forecasts show that Minneapolis could get close to a foot of snow to start the weekend, at the end of what has been a week with multiple winter storms. Now Busch Beer is announcing a “Busch Snow Day.”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Early forecasts show that Minneapolis could get close to a foot of snow to start the weekend, at the end of what has been a week with multiple winter storms. Now Busch Beer is announcing a “Busch Snow Day.”
From now to mid-March, Busch will track snowfall in Minneapolis. For every inch of snow that falls until the first day of spring, customers are eligible to receive a dollar off Busch products via rebate, up to $30 in savings.
“When the snow falls, so does the price of Beer,” the brewer says.
Customers can upload their receipts through this link and the company says rebates will be sent out via email after March 21. The maximum amount per person is two cases of Busch.
The deal is also on for drinkers in Des Moines, Grand Rapids, Fargo, Omaha, Buffalo and Green Bay.
https://twitter.com/BuschBeer/status/1217482433387552768?s=20
You must log in to post a comment.