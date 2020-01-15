MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Houses for sale in the city of Minneapolis will now have energy efficiency scores for prospective buyers to evaluate a home’s energy use.
Scores in the energy disclosure reports are made based on the quality of a house’s wall insulation, attic insulation, heating system and windows. The higher a score, the more efficient and resilient a home is in extreme weather.
The disclosure is meant to aid buyer and sellers in determining whether improvements can be made to lower a home’s energy use and carbon emissions. Reports will provide recommendations for improving certain areas of a house, with the costs and benefits of different choices included.
According a city spokesperson, “The City of Minneapolis passed this requirement, as recommended in Minneapolis’ Climate Action Plan, to help the City make progress toward its community-wide greenhouse gas reduction goals.”
You must log in to post a comment.