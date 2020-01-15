MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For years we’ve shopped for automobiles with an eye for the energy standards printed on the window sticker. Now, you can think of a new city requirement like a “miles per gallon” rating of your home.

“It’s about providing the energy efficiency scores on a property,” Linda Rogers said.

Rogers is president of the Minneapolis Area Realtors Association. She says the new requirement adds another element to the disclosure process. Minneapolis’ truth in sale housing evaluation is now designed to give home buyers a better idea of home’s energy efficiency.

“There will be a score that it is based on, from zero to one-hundred. That will give the consumer information on the efficiency of this home,” Rogers said.

Beginning January 15th, all Minneapolis homes listed for sale must provide the energy disclosure report to be included in the TISH evaluation as required by the city.

The report must be performed by licensed inspectors, who score the quality of the home’s heating system, windows, attic and wall insulation.

For houses older than 1980, it will require drilling a hole in an exterior wall to examine the type and quantity of the insulation.

“It’s going to be a two-inch hole drilled in a wall for insulation, in an inconspicuous location,” Structure Tech home inspector Reuben Saltzman said.

The Minneapolis Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gasses. It sets an aggressive reduction goals of 30-percent by 2025 and 80-percent by 2050.

It’s hoped the energy disclosure prompts homeowners to make energy saving improvements, which will help reduce their energy footprint.