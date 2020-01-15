ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A new electronic monitoring law put in place to protect against elder abuse is now in effect in Minnesota.
The law, which took effect Jan. 1, 2020, passed with bipartisan support in 2019.
It allows elderly and vulnerable adults to conduct electronic monitoring within their living quarters, such as the placement of a camera or video streaming device.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, if a resident occupies a shared room, their roommate must also provide consent.
“The new electronic monitoring law in Minnesota mandates facilities to inform residents of their right to install monitoring devices and have consent forms available,” says Cheryl Hennen, State Ombudsman for Long-Term Care.
The law also prohibits interfering with electronic monitoring and requires facilities to comply with the requirements.
“Most often residents and family members consider the use of monitoring devices as protection against abuse,” Hennen said. “If the resident or the resident’s representative fears retaliation as a result of placing an electronic monitoring device, they may install and run the monitoring device for 14 days without giving notice to the facility, provided they submit the consent form to the Office of the Ombudsman of Long-Term Care.”
