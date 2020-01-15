CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now

Sweet Potato and Egg Oven Bake

Serves 5

All you need:

  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 12 oz. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 2 tbsp Hy-Vee select olive oil
  • 2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp ancho chili powder
  • Salt & Black Pepper to taste
  • 1 (15 oz) can of Hy-Vee No Salt Added Black Beans, drained and rinsed
  • ½ cup frozen sweet corn (can sub canned no salt added corn, drained and rinsed)
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 5 rings
  • 5 large eggs Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish (optional)

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
  2. Place sweet potato and Brussels sprouts on prepared pan. Add olive oil, garlic and chili powder to vegetables; toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Roast for 15 minutes.
  3. Remove pan from oven. Add black beans and corn. Use a large spoon to create 5 indentations in vegetables; place a red pepper ring in each. Gently crack an egg into each pepper ring, keeping the yolk intact. Season eggs with additional salt and pepper.
  4. Return pan to oven and bake for 10 – 12 minutes or until egg whites are set. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.
