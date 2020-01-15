Comments
Sweet Potato and Egg Oven Bake
Serves 5
All you need:
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into chunks
- 12 oz. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee select olive oil
- 2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
- 1 tsp ancho chili powder
- Salt & Black Pepper to taste
- 1 (15 oz) can of Hy-Vee No Salt Added Black Beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup frozen sweet corn (can sub canned no salt added corn, drained and rinsed)
- 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 5 rings
- 5 large eggs Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish (optional)
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- Place sweet potato and Brussels sprouts on prepared pan. Add olive oil, garlic and chili powder to vegetables; toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Roast for 15 minutes.
- Remove pan from oven. Add black beans and corn. Use a large spoon to create 5 indentations in vegetables; place a red pepper ring in each. Gently crack an egg into each pepper ring, keeping the yolk intact. Season eggs with additional salt and pepper.
- Return pan to oven and bake for 10 – 12 minutes or until egg whites are set. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.
You must log in to post a comment.