MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Clay County say a man accused of impersonating police during a traffic stop was actually an officer.
On Tuesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office shared that it was investigating a report of a man pretending to be law enforcement, one day after Becker County reported a similar incident.
Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office found that the traffic stop performed in Clay County was done by an actual officer in a fully marked patrol vehicle and uniform.
However, authorities in Becker County are still investigating a similar incident reported the same week, about 15 miles away.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported being pulled over on County Road 7 near Lake Park by a man driving a white Jeep equipped with blue and white flashing lights.
The woman reported that the man, who appeared between 25 and 30 years old, told her she had a broken tail light. He asked to see her identification and told her to get out of the car.
When the woman noticed he wasn’t wearing a proper uniform, only a black jacket with a radio microphone on the lapel, she asked for his law enforcement credentials. He then walked back to his Jeep and drove off.
Anyone with information on the man driving the Jeep is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 219-847-2661.
