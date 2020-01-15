Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target’s holiday season sales failed to hit the mark.
Target announced Wednesday morning that sales for November and December were up just 1.4% from a year ago. That’s disappointing for the retailer as it had hoped for sales between 3% and 4%
The company’s biggest misses were with electronics and toys.
Target stock dropped $9 a share in extended trading Wednesday morning.
The company says it will not change their outlook as this quarter is on pace to be the 11th straight quarter with sales growth.
You must log in to post a comment.