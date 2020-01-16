Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta Air Lines is encouraging fliers in the Upper Midwest to frequently check their flight statuses ahead of a winter storm that threats to dump heavy snow on Minnesota and surrounding states.
The air carrier is also offering a waiver for travelers flying Friday out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Travelers will be able to rebook their flight without paying change fees. They’ll also be able to cancel trips with the unused value going toward a future ticket.
The winter storm is expected to move into Minnesota late Friday morning, dumping heavy snow across the state. Accumulations up to 10 inches are possible in central Minnesota and along the North Shore.
Due to forecasted winter weather in the Midwest, we’ve issued a travel waiver for January 17, 2020. View more info here: https://t.co/mccsZnyzxP https://t.co/Vbz9oLwzO3
— Delta (@Delta) January 15, 2020
