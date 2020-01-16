Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Fire Department is reminding the public of a Minnesota National Guard exercise taking place Thursday at Allianz Field.
The exercise is scheduled to last approximately from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The department wants to reassure the public that this is not a real-world event.
The multi-agency readiness exercise is designed to evaluate the Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team’s emergency response preparedness.
You must log in to post a comment.