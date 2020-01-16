MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota native is stepping away from his role with a local nonprofit to lead the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked Ross Wilson to return to foreign service, after the departure of Ambassador John Bass.
“Afghanistan is an extraordinarily challenging, but also very consequential assignment and I am honored by the trust and confidence that Secretary of State Pompeo and the Department of State have placed in me,” Wilson said.
Tensions in the region have been exacerbated after the United States issued a drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani earlier this month.
Wilson, a career diplomat, was serving as board chair for Global Minnesota. He has previously led U.S. Embassies and Missions in Azerbaijan, Turkey and the Republic of Georgia.
You must log in to post a comment.