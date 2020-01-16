MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After shivering through our coldest temperatures since last March, we’ll get a warm-up Friday – served with an enormous side of snow.

WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost the entire state Friday through Saturday evening. Friday will start out mild, and get into the teens by the early afternoon, maxing out with a high in the mid-20s.

The Friday morning commute will be just fine, but that’s when the storm system will begin to creep into the southwestern corner of Minnesota. I won’t make its ways into the Twin Cities until about noon.

The snow could fall at a rate of an inch per hour, and more in some parts of the state.

The evening commute will be a disaster, so early dismissals from work are highly encouraged. The snow will fall well into the overnight, and eventually taper off by mid-morning Saturday.

So why does the warning last into Saturday night? Because the winds are going to pick up big time, blowing all that snow all around the place and making for highly-dangerous travel conditions. Speeds could be in the mid-30s by early Saturday. Basically, consider staying off Minnesota roads if at all possible between noon Friday and noon Saturday.

Snow-total models are indicating accumulation in the 8- to 10-inch range for the metro, though other models have dialed it back a bit to about 7 total inches

The Arrowhead may see close to a foot of snow, while northwestern Minnesota may see less than 4 inches.

Sunday and Monday will be snow-free, but much colder — but a warming trend will raise most spirits by mid-week.