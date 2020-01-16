Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Safety officials at the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus say there was an armed robbery outside a university dormitory hall on Thursday morning.
An emergency notification sent to students and faculty says a male suspect wearing a ski mask, black coat and blue jeans punched someone before taking their wallet at about 10:14 a.m.
It happened by Territorial Hall, a housing facility for freshman students on the East Bank campus of the school.
The suspect left the area on foot. Authorities are advising the public to use caution in the area. Click here for updates on the situation.
