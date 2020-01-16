Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A suspect is in custody following a fatal hit-and-run late Wednesday night at a Target parking lot in the north metro.
Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says police responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the Target parking lot in Blaine where a pedestrian was struck by a car that fled the scene.
Emergency crews brought the victim to Mercy Hospital, where they died from their injuries. The victim’s name has yet to be released.
About two hours after the hit-and-run, police located a suspect, who was arrested following a foot chase.
The hit-and-run remains under investigation.
