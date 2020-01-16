Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dunn County are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Colfax Township Wednesday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the residence around 6 p.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check on the individual.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased man in the home. Officials say the death appears to be suspicious in nature.
The sheriff’s office has identified a person of interest in connection to this incident and is in contact with them for questioning.
Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and are confident that there is no threat to the community.
The incident remains under investigation.
