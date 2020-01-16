Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague is headed to Atlanta as part of a three-player trade, according to multiple reports.
Atlanta has traded guard Allen Crabbe to Minnesota for PG Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, league sources tell ESPN. Hawks get a backup for Trae Young.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2020
Also gone is guard Treveon Graham, in exchange for Atlanta’s Allen Crabbe.
The move will be a homecoming for Teague, who played the first seven years of his career in Atlanta.
Teague averaged 13.2 points and 6.1 assists per game for Minnesota this season.
You must log in to post a comment.