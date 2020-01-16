CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Allen Crabbe, Atlanta Hawks, Jeff Teague, Timberwolves, Treveon Graham

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague is headed to Atlanta as part of a three-player trade, according to multiple reports.

Also gone is guard Treveon Graham, in exchange for Atlanta’s Allen Crabbe.

The move will be a homecoming for Teague, who played the first seven years of his career in Atlanta.

Teague averaged 13.2 points and 6.1 assists per game for Minnesota this season.

