MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A stretch of highway in northwestern Minnesota is closed Friday morning following several crash due to blowing snow.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a both directions of Highway 10 in Clay County are closed between Glyndon and Highway 336.
While plow drivers are working to clear the roadway, the work is expected to take several hours. Blowing snow has greatly reduced visibility in the area.
Drivers in northwestern Minnesota are urged to slow down, stay behind plows and never drive into “snow clouds.”
The road closure comes ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to western Minnesota this weekend.
WC MN visibility is BAD – this video of a vehicle that slid of the road (Hwy336 just a few mile east of Moorhead – western Clay County). Several more vehicles are also off the road in the area. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/wueMymYHDJ
— Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) January 17, 2020
