MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in northern Minnesota received a heartfelt apology letter Friday from a child after he prank called 911 multiple times.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says that prank calling 911 is a serious matter, and they are glad the young caller learned from his actions and feels remorse.
Authorities sent back a letter accepting the child’s apology letter and made sure to let him know the Beltrami police are still his friend.
“Parents please talk to you children about appropriate 911 use,” Beltrami Police said. “Also know that the cell phone you don’t use anymore and hand off to a child as a toy can still call 911 if it can power on.”
