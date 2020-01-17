Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that 87-year-old Barbara Musil has been missing for more than a day after last being seen at her Apple Valley home on Thursday.
Authorities say that she has dementia and was last seen wearing a purple fleece jacket, and was not dressed properly for cold winter weather.
Police say she has made several stops at gas stations, including at one in New Ulm and, most recently, in St. Paul around 3:30 p.m.
She’s believe to be driving a gray 2010 Ford Escape with the license plate 560-XLR.
Anyone with information should call the Apple Valley Police Department dispatch at 952-322-2323.
