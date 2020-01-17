MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new Republican challenger to Rep. Ilhan Omar is, like her, a woman, a Muslim and a refugee.
Dalia Al-Aqidi announced this week her campaign for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. In a campaign video, she criticized Omar for “sowing seeds of division” in the country.
Omar, who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya and came to the U.S. as a child, was one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress in 2016, winning the 5th District in a landslide. Since then, she’s become a prominent critic of President Donald Trump.
Al-Aqidi was born in Iraq and fled the regime of Saddam Hussein. In the U.S., she worked as a journalist, covering the White House as a political correspondent.
On her campaign website, Al-Aqidi describes herself as a proud Muslim who sought a better life in America. She says the difference between her and Omar is that while she has championed the United States, Omar’s rhetoric and comments have been harmful for Minnesota and the country.
Al-Aqidi is seeking the Republican nomination. Omar is also facing a primary challenge from community organizer John Mason.
You must log in to post a comment.