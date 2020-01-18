MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire at a multi-unit apartment building in St. Paul left one person dead in the early hours of Saturday morning.

St. Paul firefighters responded to the 400 block of Front Avenue around 2:30 a.m., where they discovered smoke coming from the second floor of a building.

According to a media advisory, they had been alerted that, “one adult and possibly three children were trapped inside an upper unit.”

Crews searched the structure and located a victim who was brought outside and taken to the hospital.

At the hospital the victim was pronounced dead. This death marks the first fire fatality in St. Paul in 2020.

Crews later extinguished the fire and conducted additional searches, remaining on scene until about 10:30 a.m. No other victims were found.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Smoking is suspected to have been the cause of the fire, according to Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso.

No other injuries to firefighters or residents were reported.