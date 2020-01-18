MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 27-year-old Minneapolis man for driving under the influence; he had an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old in the car with him.
Just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate-94, near milepost 75 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
According a release, “a strong odor of marijuana was noted when law enforcement approached the car, and the male driver appeared to be impaired.”
All three occupants were taken to Mayo Eau Claire for treatment of their injuries.
The suspect is now incarcerated at the Eau Claire County Jail. He also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, and driving without insurance.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
