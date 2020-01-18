Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This morning, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak are gearing up for a snowy but fun weekend. Here are links to everything they covered.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This morning, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak are gearing up for a snowy but fun weekend. Here are links to everything they covered.
Sled Dog Sundays at Birch’s on the Lake
DeRusha Eats: Brim
Northside Celebration Presented By SPCO and Capri Theater
Home Plate Gala for Crescent Cove
Cantina Laredo – Mall of America
North American Pond Hockey Championship
You must log in to post a comment.