MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A body found in the middle of a median on Highway 169 in Shakopee Thursday has been identified as a 22-year-old Eagan man.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man on Sunday as Ryan Wesley Hobot. Officials say the man died of multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash.
A driver called 911 just before 3 p.m. to report seeing a man’s body. Shakopee police arrived soon after and confirmed it.
Investigators are looking into the possibility that this situation is connected to a three-car crash that happened in the same area Wednesday night at about 10:40 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
