MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 732 car crashes, 760 spin-outs and 31 jack-knifed semi-trucks on Minnesota roads between Friday and Sunday when at least a half foot of snow blanketed the state.
There were 71 people injured on the roads during the storm, according to a tweet.
One driver was seriously injured in St. Paul. Her Hyundai Sonata was travelling southbound on Interstate-35E when it struck the median head on at the Highway 52 southbound ramp.
Also, there was one crash that involved fatal injuries of a snowmobiler crashing into a vehicle on Highway 169 in Aitkin County.
