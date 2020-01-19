Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 58-year-old man has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash Saturday in St. Louis County.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the crash on Angus road in Vermilion Lake Township around 7:30 p.m.
Officials say a man traveling along the Iron Ore Snowmobile trail had just exited on to Angus road when he collided with an SUV traveling eastbound.
The 58-year-old Mankato man was transported by ambulance to a Duluth area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
