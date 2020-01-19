Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The frigid temperatures Saturday morning didn’t stop a large group of women, men and children from marching in the 2020 Northfield Women’s March.
Around 11 a.m. in Northfield, Minnesota, there were roughly 80 people participating in the march across the Cannon River through Bridge Square down Division Street carrying signs supporting their cause.
The organizers of this event are: Sarah Missler, Claudia Gonzalez-George, Julie Boutillier, Molly Westler, Adrienne Miller and Anne Sween LeVan.
“Despite all odds, a very successful march took place. A first year event with plummeting temperatures and blustery winds, the march turned out,” LeVan said.
The organizer’s of the group look forward to this being an annual event.
You can check out the Northfield Women’ March Facebook page for more information.
Picture credit: Christoph Hodel
