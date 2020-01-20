Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating after a man was found unconscious in a Downtown parking ramp Monday night, and later died.
Officers were called to the ramp next to the Church of Scientology building off West Exchange and Wabasha streets at about 7 p.m. on a report of a man who was unresponsive.
He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office will release the identity of the man, and his official cause of death at a later time.
