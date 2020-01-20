Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death on the city’s north side.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the investigation began around 7:15 a.m. Monday, when someone called 911 to report a body in an ally.
Responding officers found a man whose body showed signs of trauma. They pronounced him dead at the scene, near the intersection of 35th Avenue North and 4th Street.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine if the man’s death was a homicide.
You must log in to post a comment.