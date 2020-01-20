MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota gymnast Lexy Ramler made history Saturday when she became the third Gopher to ever score a perfect 10 on balance beam.
The routine is gaining national recognition, making SportCenter’s top 10 plays.
The nation is taking notice. 👀@LexyRamler and the #Gophers are just getting started.
— Minnesota Women’s Gym (@GopherWGym) January 19, 2020
“She’s a perfectionist like you’ve probably never seen. She’s all about trying to be perfect every chance she gets,” Gophers coach Jenny Hansen told WCCO back in 2018. “Sticking every single dismount, and she’s not satisfied.”
After nearly qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials back in 2018, the St. Michael native has flourished at the U of M, earning the B1G Freshman of the Year and becoming the highest-scoring all-around gymnast in program history in 2019.
Most recently, the junior was named to the Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch List.
✨🔟✨@LexyRamler is simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/VFl5jM9PeE
— Minnesota Women’s Gym (@GopherWGym) January 18, 2020
The incredible milestone is likely to not be the last in Ramler’s career.
“You can always go bigger or better,” Ramler told WCCO Mike Max in 2018. “There’s never a top-notch thing, so it just keeps you going.”
The Gophers Women’s Gymnastics team’s next meet is at home this Saturday against the University of Illinois.
