MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenage girl and a 35-year-old woman died Monday in two separate crashes involving semis on snowy roads south-central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the first crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near Granby Township in Nicollet County. A Buick sedan slammed head-on into a semi truck on Highway 111.
Killed was the Buick’s driver, a 17-year-old girl from St. Peter. The semi driver was unharmed.
The second fatal crash happened around 1:20 p.m. in Courtland Township, just miles away and also in Nicollet County.
A semi collided with a Pontiac Grand Am on Highway 14. Killed was the Grand Am’s driver, 35-year-old Naomi Peterson, of New Ulm. The semi driver was unharmed.
Road conditions were slick due to ice and fresh snowfall.
