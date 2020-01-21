



Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch place to a tattoo spot.

1. Birchwood Cafe

Photo: Haleema M./Yelp

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch and New American spot Birchwood Cafe, which offers coffee and tea and more. Located at 3311 E. 25th St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 624 reviews on Yelp.

The cafe offers breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. On the menu, look for the buttermilk fried chicken with garlic mashed potatoes or a burger with a garlic rosemary bun.

2. Mezzanine Salon

Photo: Sparkle P./Yelp

Next up is hair salon Mezzanine Salon, situated at 2225 E. Franklin Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The salon offers a variety of hair and skin services. It is located in a historic space that formerly housed the first movie theater in Minneapolis.

3. Cafe Racer Kitchen

Photo: Lauren C./Yelp

Food truck and Latin American spot Cafe Racer Kitchen is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2929 E. 25th St., 4.5 stars out of 122 reviews.

The restaurant specializes in Latin American cuisine. On the menu, look for the variety of tapas, jambalaya or the arepa Benedict.

4. Steady Tattoo and Body Piercing

Photo: Mallory J./Yelp

Steady Tattoo and Body Piercing, a piercing and tattoo spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 56 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2621 E. Franklin Ave. to see for yourself.

Steady Tattoo and Body Piercing has three resident tattoo artists and two piercing professionals.