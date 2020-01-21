ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An internal audit has found several violations of laws to prevent fraud, waste and abuse in a Department of Human Services division responsible for a string of improper payments.
The department’s behavioral health division was responsible for $29 million in overpayments to two American Indian bands and $70 million in improper payments to chemical dependency providers.
The audit released Tuesday says the division skirted state laws on contracting and conflict of interest.
None of the violations involved multimillion dollar payment errors, the Star Tribune reports, but most pointed to failures to follow rules designed to prevent bigger problems.
