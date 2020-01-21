Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a stolen vehicle was discovered on fire Sunday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle fire was reported at 5:29 a.m. on the 20000 block of 640th Avenue in Ellsworth Township. Fire crews and deputies responded to the scene.
The vehicle, which was unoccupied, was stolen sometime during the night from the 61800 block of 193rd Street.
The vehicle was a total loss.
The fire and stolen vehicle remain under investigation.
