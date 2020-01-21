Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Daryl Hall and John Oates are coming to the Twin Cities this summer.
The Xcel Energy Center says the iconic duo are slated to bring their 2020 Summer Tour to St. Paul on July 16.
Hall and Oates, most known for their massive hits like, “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl,” “You Make My Dreams” and many more, announced the 32-date North American summer tour on Tuesday. The duo will be joined by Squeeze and KT Tunstall.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through TicketMaster.
