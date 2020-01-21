MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has announced charges of insurance fraud and theft by swindle against the former owners of Merit Drywall.
In a press conference Tuesday, Freeman accused Leroy and Joyce Mehr of, “intentionally misclassifying workers as independent contractors, to avoid paying more than $300,000 in worker’s compensation insurance premiums.”
The Department of Commerce’s commissioner Steve Kelley said the Mehr’s told authorities that they only had a few workers, when they appear to have had dozens.
Freeman described it as an “elaborate scheme of deliberate fraud,” crediting a joint effort from the Department of Commerce’s investigators and the carpenters’ union for bringing the injustice to light.
By their actions, the Mehrs defrauded their insurance provider, pocketed the money, and left workers unprotected on the job, according to prosecutors. That also gave the Mehrs an advantage against their competitors by allowing them to underbid other companies.
The charges are listed as wage theft, insurance fraud, and worker misclassification fraud. Freeman says that as best as officials can tell no employers were injured on the job while working for the company.
The county intends to aggressively prosecute the case.
The drywall company has since gone out of business since these crimes were allegedly committed.
