MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Salvadoran man was in the country illegally when he killed a well-known St. Paul man by driving drunk in 2019. Now he has been deported to El Salvador.
Jose Orlando Vasquez-Guillen was convicted of alcohol-related criminal vehicular homicide in the death of 52-year-old Mark O’Gara. Shortly after the crash he had a blood alcohol content of 0.149, according to reports.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office released a statement on Tuesday afternoon following his deportation:
“Vasquez-Guillen pleaded guilty on December 13. Given that he had served over a year in Ramsey County custody, he was returned to ICE custody and they chose to deport him. The victim’s family was supportive of the plea agreement after we met and discussed all of the evidence. The plea agreement terms are in line with the guidelines.”
