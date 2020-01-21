MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When bracing the subzero wind chill Tuesday morning, take comfort in knowing that a stretch of mild — even melting — weather is on the way.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the warming will start Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to climb into the teens and low 20s. While that’s still below average for this time of year, it’ll feel like a warm-up relative to frigid weekend weather.
Overnight, temperatures will continue climbing. By mid-morning Wednesday, the mercury could be above freezing in the Twin Cities.
With the surge of warmth Wednesday will come a chance for snow and freezing drizzle. Snow accumulations are expected to be around and inch or less.
The mild weather looks to last for the coming week, with daytime highs surging above freezing and overnight lows dipping just below it.
For perspective, the average high temperature in the Twin Cities for this time of year is in the mid-to-low 20s. The average low is in the single digits.
Looks like a relatively warm stretch of weather coming up later this week into next week. Highs will be in the 30s most days #mnwx #wiwx https://t.co/q3BLkz0riJ
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 20, 2020
