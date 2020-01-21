UPDATE (Jan. 22, 2020): The girl from this story was located and returned home safely. What follows is the story as it originally ran on Tuesday, with the girl’s identity removed.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old, who was last seen leaving Northtown Mall in Blaine Tuesday with an unknown male.
Spring Lake Park Police says the girl left Spring Lake Park High School Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. and went to Northtown Mall. She was later seen leaving the mall at about 5 p.m. with a male. Investigators say she appeared to be leaving on her own accord.
The girl’s family and friends are concerned for her safety, and say this is “uncharacteristic” behavior for her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 763-427-1212.
