Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The public can weigh in Tuesday morning on a push to raise the minimum wage for employees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The Metropolitan Airports Commission is holding a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. The board is considering whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
An increase of that size would match the pay rates in St. Paul and Minneapolis.
The airport is its own jurisdiction, so the city ordinances don’t apply there.
You must log in to post a comment.