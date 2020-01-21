CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The public can weigh in Tuesday morning on a push to raise the minimum wage for employees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission is holding a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. The board is considering whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

An increase of that size would match the pay rates in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

The airport is its own jurisdiction, so the city ordinances don’t apply there.

