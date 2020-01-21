MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota United has acquired midfielder Jacori Hayes via trade from FC Dallas.

On Tuesday, the team announced the trade and said Hayes was acquired in exchange for a third round 2021 MLS SuperDraft pick.

The 24-year-old joins Minnesota after three seasons with FC Dallas. He was drafted 18th in the 2017 draft and has since made 39 game appearances, including 31 minutes in the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs at Seattle Sounders.

“It’s not very often you get the opportunity to bring somebody in who is young, who has experience in the league,” said Head Coach Adrian Heath. “Always delighted when anybody joins us and we think the midfield is an area where we’re going to need a little more depth. We’ve got the Euro Cup coming up this year, the Olympics coming up and it’s an area where we feel we could get stretched. We spoke to a lot of people who have worked with Jacori now or before and they have a lot of good things to say about him. We’re really excited to get him in.”

A Wake Forest Grad, Hayes was named NSCAA First Team All American in 2016.