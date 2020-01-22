Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is now in custody days after prosecutors charged her in connection to the death of a real estate agent.
Police believe the shooter and Baugh’s boyfriend were rival drug dealers.
Elsa Segura, 28, was charged Friday with one count of kidnapping.
She is accused of luring 28-year-old Monique Baugh to a home that was for sale. Baugh was found shot and killed in a north Minneapolis alley on New Year’s Eve.
Two men are charged with Baugh’s kidnapping and murder. Baugh’s boyfriend was shot, but survived.
